Mugabe Arrives In Mauritius

The AEP Summit, which kicks off this Monday will be focusing on economic transformation and integration on the continent.

As he disembarked from his plane, President Mugabe inspected a guard honour mounted to honour and acknowledge his presence, before proceeding into a VVIP lounge where the two leaders had a brief conversation.

President Mugabe’s delegation is comprised of Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Industry and Trade Minister Mike Bimha, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Mr George Charamba and some senior government officials. – State Media