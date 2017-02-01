Mugabe Attacks African-Union

President Mugabe has returned from the African Union summit in Ethiopia a disappointed man.

He is not happy that Morocco has been readmitted into the AU.

39 nations voted in favour of Morocco’s readmission and President Mugabe questioned African leaders’ disregard of the founding principles of the continental body on the decision.

“It is a matter of ideology, maybe they have not had the same revolutionary experience as all of us. Most of our countries in Africa are still too reliant on erstwhile colonisers for funding and they can’t stand against such motions. We will however continue to fight from within AU and the UN to the effect that it is not right to readmit Morocco before it concedes and recognise Western Sahara as an independent state,” said Mugabe.

Morocco walked out of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1984 after it recognised Western Sahara as an independent state, which Morocco regards as part of its territory. President Mugabe also expressed disappointment that the AU Commission chair candidate from Botswana lost because that country's president, did not give her full support and rarely attends AU summits. The post was eventually won by Chad's Foreign Minister, Mr Moussa Faki Mahamat, who also beat a candidate from Kenya. Mr Faki replaces Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma of South Africa who decided not to contest for a second term. – State Media