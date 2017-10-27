Mugabe Awarded Honorary Doctorate Of Agricultural Sciences

Lupane State University has conferred an Honourary Doctorate of Agricultural Sciences to President Robert Mugabe for his outstanding work in promoting the growth of agriculture in the country.

The conferment was held at ten LSU graduation ceremony this Friday afternoon.

LSU Vice Chancellor Professor Pardon Kuipa said the President has done this through the land redistribution exercise, introduction of vibrant agro-processing ventures and the Zunde Ramambo/ Isiphala Senkosi, to mention but a few.

President Mugabe, who is also the chancellor of the university, expressed gratitude to the University Council and senate for the honour saying that institution is now a living reality which is a worthwhile investment to render higher education to all Zimbabweans.

Today’s ceremony is the 8th since the university became operational.

The graduands are drawn from the faculties of agricultural sciences, commerce, humanities and social sciences.

On arrival in Lupane, President Mugabe was met by the Minister of State for Matabeleland North Province Thokozile Mathuthu, cabinet ministers, service chiefs and the Zanu PF provincial leadership.- state media