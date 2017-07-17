Mugabe Back On The Road, Blocks Schools Mid Year Exams

Staff Reporter| Fresh from a week long hurried medical trip to Singapore, President Robert Mugabe has returned to his 2018 campaign trail. He is to address his rescheduled Youth Interface Rally in Matabeleland North on Friday.

ZANU PF youth Secretary Kudzai Chipanga on Sunday said the ailing President Mugabe will be at the Matabeleland North provincial capital on Friday to address the rally at Somhlolo Stadium at the growth point.

The Matabeleland North ZANU PF youth wing has vowed to bring in up to 50 000 people for the rally.

ZimEye.com is reliably informed that schools in the province have been ordered to reschedule their ongoing mid year examinations schedule in order to force learners to attend the rally.

Sources who spoke to ZimEye.com on the preparations for the rally said the party has “acquired” over 100 buses from schools in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces that are going to be used to transport people to the rally.

The Lupane rally will be the fourth of Mugabe’s scheduled ten such rallies to be held throughout the country.

In all his previous rallies, children and members of surrounding communities have been forced to attend the rallies with schools being shut down for days.