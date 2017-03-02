MUGABE BASH ACCIDENT HORROR: School Bus In Terrible Crash

Terrence Mawawa, Chiredzi | A Chiredzi Christian College school bus was involved in a terrible crash while ferrying Zanu PF supporters to President Robert Mugabe’ s birthday bash.

Schools across the country were ordered to provide transport to and from Matopos.

Sources at the school told ZimEye. com that Chiredzi West MP Darlington Chiwa, ordered the authorities to provide transport for Zanu PF supporters. “We were ordered to provide transport for the ruling party supporters and we had no option. The sad part is that the bus was involved in an accident. Nothing has been said in terms of compensation,” said a staff member at the school.

The bus was hit from behind by a GMB truck along the Tanganda- Ngundu Road. Several party supporters were injured in the accident. “The bus was involved in an accident but there was nothing grave. I believe the bus will remain on the road,” Chiwa tried to downplay the incident.

Chiredzi Christian College head, Johnson Chikwati confirmed the accident. Police in Chiredzi also said they were aware of the accident. “We reported the matter at Chiredzi Police Station but no action has been taken so far. We hope the police will act on the matter. It seems the police are unwilling to take action ,” said a staff member at the school.