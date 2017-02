By Staff Reporter | Police have arrested nine members of the Tajamuka social movement for demonstrating against President Robert Mugabe, during his birthday celebrations.

The nine who include Linda Masarira, were arrested this afternoon at Parirenyatwa hospital were they were staging a demonstration against Mugabe.

Thier concern was that President Mugabe was enjoying a birthday bash in the Matopos while doctors are on strike.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address Enter your email address: - INSTANT NEWS UPDATES - Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

They said Mugabe should have rather donated over $2 million he is spending for his birthday to the revive hospitals.