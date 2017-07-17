Mugabe Begs UN for ReAdmission | THIS DAY IN HISTORY

17 July 1980
As Prime Minister and on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, I have the
honour to inform you that Zimbabwe, having attained independence on 16 April 1980,
hereby makes application for membership in the United Nations with a.11 the rights
rind responsibilities attached thereto. It is my country’s earnest hope that this
application will be considered by the Security Council at its next meeting and by
the General Assembly during its forthcoming special session on economic matters
which commences on 25 August 1980.
For this purpose, a declaration made in pursuance of rule 58 of the
provisional rules of procedure of the Security Council and rule 134 of the rules of
procedure of the? General Assembly is set out hereunder.
DECLARATION
In connection with the application by Zimbabwe for membership in ‘the United
Nations ) I have the honour, on behalf of Zimbabwe and in my capacity as Prime
Minister, to declare that Zimbabwe accepts the obligations contained in .the Charter
of the United Nations and solemnly undertakes to fulfil them.
Letter following.
R. G. MUGABE