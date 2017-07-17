Mugabe Begs UN for ReAdmission | THIS DAY IN HISTORY

17 July 1980

As Prime Minister and on behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, I have the

honour to inform you that Zimbabwe, having attained independence on 16 April 1980,

hereby makes application for membership in the United Nations with a.11 the rights

rind responsibilities attached thereto. It is my country’s earnest hope that this

application will be considered by the Security Council at its next meeting and by

the General Assembly during its forthcoming special session on economic matters

which commences on 25 August 1980.

For this purpose, a declaration made in pursuance of rule 58 of the

provisional rules of procedure of the Security Council and rule 134 of the rules of

procedure of the? General Assembly is set out hereunder.

DECLARATION

In connection with the application by Zimbabwe for membership in ‘the United

Nations ) I have the honour, on behalf of Zimbabwe and in my capacity as Prime

Minister, to declare that Zimbabwe accepts the obligations contained in .the Charter

of the United Nations and solemnly undertakes to fulfil them.

Letter following.

R. G. MUGABE