Mugabe Better As A Pensioner Than Being President

By Staff Reporter-Opposition FreeZim Congress President, Joseph Busha, said the Public Service Commission should start calculating President Robert Mugabe’s pension as he will no longer be a civil servant next year.

Busha was addressing his party supporters in Harare, Friday at his inaugural congress where he was also launching his party manifesto.

“His pension should start to be calculated now because in 2018 he will not be in office, and I am ready to assist him to manage his pension fund as well as planning for the future of his children because I am an entrepreneur,” said the South Africa based businessman cum politician.

Busha said President Mugabe, had betrayed the nation and he was no longer eligible to be the head of state.

“President Mugabe has failed totally, he has run down the country and that is a fact,” he said.

“You do not need 41 ministries, what you need is accountability and good governance including rule of law. We want authentic leadership, leaders who are sensitive to people’s needs, not selfish people,” he said.

Busha bemoaned the existence of repressive laws in independent Zimbabwe and said that Zimbabweans should next year vote out President Mugabe for the country to fully realize its independence.

“Zimbabwe is not independent because there is no political and social independence. You cannot freely ask what you want from the authorities without being persecuted you in a country which we say is free and this is why I am calling upon everyone to stand against oppression and to say enough is enough,” he said.

The Busha led FreeZim Congress was conceived in 1986 with the aim of encouraging public engagement in national politics.

