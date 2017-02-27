Mugabe Birthday : 93% Chaos

Staff Reporter, Matobo |President Robert Mugabe’s much talked about 93rd birthday celebrations have come and gone but on assessment the much anticipated day was 93% chaos.

The ZANU PF youth wing which has been organising the event for the last nearly two decades under the banner of the 21st February Movement were left with egg on their face after delivering the worst of Mugabe’s lavish celebrations this year.

Thousands of people were bussed and trucked from all the ten provinces of the country on a promise that they would be feasting and drinking enough for a planned 200 000 guests. However, a survey by ZimEye.com revealed that some 24 hours after the birthday celebration thousands of the guests were still stranded at the venue with no transport to go back home and most of the guests going 48 hours without any food.

Instead of people following the proceedings of the birthday party, nearly half the crowd of guests was seen stampeding for the little food that was at the venue giving members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police a torrid time trying to instill order on the crowd. The police had to apply some force to disperse the hungry people who had travelled hundreds of kilometers to enjoy the promise of huge feasting.

Thousands of the guests mostly young people between the ages of 16 and 30 were brought to the isolated venue some 30kms out of Bulawayo City 24 hours before the Saturday bash and dumped at the venue where they were still stranded by late Sunday evening with no where to go.

Coming for the celebrations, trains, buses and trucks were diverted from all over the country to deliver the thousands of people to be seated in front of Mugabe. Going back home, the organisers disappeared leaving the thousands of people stranded.

The chaos did not only end in the Matopos Hills, on Saturday night through Sunday the whole day hundreds of buses from all over the country with thousands of people were milling around Bulawayo Hotel where most of the ZANU PF big fish were hiding from the crowd which was demanding money for fuel and food going back home.

Fast Food outlets in the city initially reported brisk business but had to later close their businesses after the hungry ZANU PF supporters were beginning to threaten to loot the food in the shops as they could no longer stand the hunger.

As of very early this morning some schools in Bulawayo reported that contrary to agreement with the organisers that all guests will be out of the schools by Sunday to give way to learning this morning, some ZANU PF youth members from outside Bulawayo are still sleeping in the classrooms.

The ZANU PF youth chairman Kudzai Chipanga has not been available on his phone since Saturday evening and has not been willing to talk to any media on the chaotic scenes from the President’s birthday.