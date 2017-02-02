Mugabe Birthday Bash Humiliation: Chipanga Hits Back

ZANU-PF yesterday dismissed protests by opposition parties against the holding of the 21st February Movement celebrations in Matobo as cheap politicking to gain mileage through revisionism of the emotive issue of post-independence disturbances.

This year’s 21st February Movement celebrations will be hosted by Matabeleland South province and held at the Rhodes Estate Preparatory School (Reps) in Matobo.

The MDC-T, MDC and other opposition parties were quoted in the private media saying the ruling party was insensitive by hosting the celebrations in Matobo which they claim will reignite memories of the disturbances in the area.

However, Zanu-PF secretary for Youth Kudzai Chipanga hit back at the opposition saying that the ruling party would not be dictated to by the opposition.

“The issue around Gukurahundi was dealt with by our elders President Mugabe and the late Vice President, Dr Joshua Nkomo. The people who want to talk about the issue must have a very short memory to forget that,” said Chipanga.

He said it was ridiculous that the opposition wanted to arrogate itself a representative role for the people who rejected them in the 2013 elections.

“Matabeleland South is a Zanu- PF stronghold with the party having won all seats in the province, Matobo included, where we have two Zanu- PF legislators. As a party, we will not be driven by the opposition but our members,” said Chipanga.

“If our members are happy about the venue, then we will stick to the venue so that issue is final. We will be going on with our preparations, let the opposition oppose, it’s their role yet ours is to govern having derived our mandate from the people including those from Matobo who voted for Zanu-PF in the 2013 polls.”

Zanu-PF Matobo North legislator Never Khanye, in whose constituency the celebrations will be held, weighed in saying the party would forge ahead with preparations for the event.

“We are going to ignore them, we will not be dictated to by the opposition because all they do is opposing just for the sake of it. We won’t be swayed by detractors,” said Khanye.

“They were against irrigation at Antelope but look how much it has become a success and a key pillar in the implementation of the Zim- Asset government programme. The celebrations will bring business to the local community. The opposition are anti-development.”

Last year, Masvingo province hosted the celebrations which were held at the Great Zimbabwe monuments. – State Media