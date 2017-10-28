MUGABE BLITZ: Angry Mnangagwa Allies Attack Grace

Staff Reporter | As the Team Lacoste faces the heat of the most recent purge by President Robert Mugabe ahead of the December Special Congress, some allies of VP Emmerson Mnangagwa have not hidden their anger.

Jones Musara a social media spokesman for the Team Lacoste has been on the warpath, angry and attacking First Lady Grace Mugabe, “To corruptly make First Looter Grace Mugabe the “ most senior VP” she will be said to have been nominated by 10 Zanu PF Provinces yet only 3 did with Masvingo and Midlands openly rejecting her whilst 5 others whisperly rejected her.”

For senior Team Lacoste members from the Masvingo and Midlands Provinces were yesterday suspended from the ruling Zanu PF party, the four are Masvingo provincial chairman Ezra Chadzamira, Midlands youth league secretary for administration Mayor Justice Wadyajena, Masvingo youth commissar Brian Munyoro and vice chairperson for Midlands Province Goodwill Shiri.

Musara goes further to write, “Thats why Masvingo and Midlands are being victimised for openly rejecting the First Looter. She is a reject being imposed. It will all collapse like a deck of cards when push comes to shove. Game on!”

Zanu PF National Political Commissar explained the expulsions saying the party would continue disciplining wayward cadres who violate the party’s constitution.

“Disciplinary processes shall be carried out in accordance with the party’s constitution. Accusations and allegations have been received from their respective provinces and it’s only fair that they are brought before the national disciplinary body to answer to those charges against them and clear their names. We call on our party members to be disciplined and know that there are dos and don’ts within the organisation,” Cde Kasukuwere said.