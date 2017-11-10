MUGABE BLITZ: “MISSING” Chiwenga Is In China

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander General Constantino Chiwenga is currently in China apparently on “government” business.

Chiwenga left the country at a time when former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was being fired from his job, and was soon to be arrested for charges that include, murder, treason and corruption. Chwenga an alleged close ally of Mnangagwa’s was also rumoured to be next on the firing line.



The latest development comes as the issue of insurrection gathered heat in both the ruling party and the nation at large with millions of citizens excited and at the same time apprehensive on what might happen hereafter. The sequel of events running into 11 months since January has seen the general himself being humiliated after going against the grain with the first lady Grace Mugabe.

In several interviews this week, war veterans revealed to ZimEye.com they are deeply worried with events that appear to be against the war veterans who claim they are represented in the army and the rest of the security apparatus.



The local Independent reports that Chiwenga was sent to China last week on an official mission, although sources say this was part of Mugabe’s strategy to isolate Mnangagwa from key allies before firing him.

While Chiwenga was in China, Zimbabwe National Army (Chief of Staff-General Staff) Major-General Trust Mugoba — who is in charge of operations in the military, a critical department — also left for his new assignment at the African Union standby force. Mugoba left last Saturday when Mugabe and his wife were busy skinning Mnangagwa alive in Bulawayo.

“Chiwenga’s trip and Mugoba’s redeployment were part of Mugabe’s plan to fire Mnangagwa. This was necessary because of threats of military intervention,” a source said.

Mugabe has been on a confrontational path with security chiefs since 2015. In July, he warned the military to stop meddling in Zanu PF factional battles and succession issues.