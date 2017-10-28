MUGABE BLITZ: Mnangagwa Allies Fight Back, Refuse Suspensions

Under fire allies of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa are fighting back refusing suspensions that were yesterday executed by Zanu PF’s National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere, on the basis that they had not received official communication.

The four Zanu-PF Masvingo provincial chair Ezra Chadzamira, Masvingo Youth League political commissar Brian Munyoro, Midlands acting deputy chair Godwin Shiri and Midlands Youth League secretary for administration Justice Mayor Wadyajena were reportedly suspended on October 25, 2017.

Wadyajena however told ZimEye.com that he had not received his letter of suspension, sounding clueless to the latest development.

“Disciplinary processes shall be carried out in accordance with the party’s constitution. Accusations and allegations have been received from their respective provinces and it’s only fair that they are brought before the national disciplinary body to answer to those charges against them and clear their names. We call on our party members to be disciplined and know that there are dos and don’ts within the organisation,” Kasukuwere said.

In a latest development the state media reports that the Zanu-PF officials who were suspended by Kasukuwere insist they still hold office as no official communication on the decision has reached them.

Chadzamira said, “I am reading about my suspension in the media. No one informed me, either verbally or through a letter. I am yet to receive any official communication, so I cannot say anything until a time there is official communication.

“I remain chairman until I am told otherwise. Right now, I am still in charge. I am seized with encouraging Zanu-PF members to register as voters ahead of next year’s elections. We want to make sure President Mugabe and Zanu-PF remain in office.”

Wadyajena added: “I can’t comment on something based on social media reports. There is no official letter informing me of my suspension.”Chadzamira was suspended over “serious allegations of gross indiscipline” while Cde Wadyajena faces a charge of “inciting rebellious behaviour”.

The state media further reports that according to Zanu-PF’s constitution, only appointed disciplinary committees can suspend members of executive party structures.

Section 69 reads: “There shall be established disciplinary committees at the branch, district and provincial levels of the party whose composition shall be as follows: (1) The vice-chairperson of the branch, district or province who shall be chairperson of the committee respectively;

“(2) The political commissar; (3) Three other members of the branch, district or province appointed by branch, district or provincial committee as the case may be, for the ability, probity and integrity.”

Section 71 says, “All disciplinary committees of the party shall conduct their hearings informally but having proper regards to the principles of natural justice.”

In Section 79, the party constitution says, “(1) Any member of the party against whom disciplinary action is intended to be taken shall first be issued with a prohibition order and notice of charges in writing, for a period not exceeding fourteen (14) days in respect of the branch and district and twenty-one (21) days in respect of the province.

“The notice of charges shall state the charges and venue of the hearing of the case by the appropriate disciplinary organ. The notice shall also inform the member being charged of his constitutional rights under Article 10 Section 75.

“(2) After the hearing of the matter, each respective disciplinary committee shall hand down its decision in writing: Provided that the prohibition order against any member shall cease if the hearing does not take place as provided under this section unless for good cause, an extension of time has been sought from the chairperson of the disciplinary committee of the next superior organ, before the time stipulated in the constitution has elapsed.”