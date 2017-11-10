MUGABE BLITZ: More Big Names To Fall, Mohadi, Muchinguri, Chinamasa, Charamba Targeted

Emmerson Mnangagwa Remix Blast! Mnangagwa Remix Blast! Posted by ZimEye on Friday, November 10, 2017

The Zanu PF politburo on Wednesday discussed the explosive statement issued by former vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa in which he threatened to lead a popular revolt against President Robert Mugabe under a cloud of a looming wave of new purges, the Zimbabwe Independent can reveal.

The meeting deliberated in detail the potential purges designed to prevent party heavyweights linked to Mugabe’s ousted deputy from contesting in central committee elections and retaining top positions.

Among the big names which could be affected by the removals are State Security minister Kembo Mohadi, Senator Tambudzani Mohadi, Environment minister Oppah Muchinguri, Cyber Security minister Patrick Chinamasa and Minister of State in the Presidents’ Office Responsible for National Scholarships Chris Mushohwe.

According to sources, Mnangagwa’s statement, which threatened to overthrow Mugabe in a few weeks’ time, was read by the party’s secretary for administration Ignatius Chombo after the issue was raised by national commissar Saviour Kasukuwere.

Mugabe and his wife Grace reportedly looked unmoved by Mnangagwa’s threats, dismissing the hard-hitting speech as the handiwork of expelled war veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa. “The President revealed that former vice-president Mnangagwa wrote him a letter thanking him for the time they worked together after he was dismissed,” a politburo source said.

“He said the language and presentation was very different from the letter he wrote to him. He said the signature was also different and therefore it was not Mnangagwa who wrote the letter, but probably the likes of Mutsvangwa.”

The issue was immediately abandoned and Kasukuwere then reported that there were some names that had been listed by provinces for expulsion for involvement in Mnangagwa’s succession project.

Mugabe allegedly said all names should be forwarded to Zanu PF’s national disciplinary committee which would determine each case according to the party’s constitution.

According to sources, those listed have been technically barred from contesting for central committee positions ahead of the party’s December extraordinary congress.- The Independent