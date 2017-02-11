Mugabe Blocks Tsvangirai

Shyleen Mtandwa | President Robert Mugabe’s District Administration officials on Friday instructed local chiefs to block the MDC-T leader, Morgan Tsvangirai from meeting with his party supporters in that district.

Tsvangirai is on a national tour where he is engaging with communities in preparation for next year’s crucial elections.

On Friday,Tsvangirai invaded Masvingo on the same mission.

According to his spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka, at Gutu growth point Tsvangirai met only a few people as a result of an order which was given by the DA officials to stop people from attending the MDC-T leader’s meeting.

“So fearful has the regime become of these consultation programmes, particularly with traditional leaders that the Gutu DA called an emergency meeting with chiefs and headmen to scuttle the MDC leader’s engagements.”

“However, the turnout was good as most turned up to discuss the future of the country they love with President Tsvangirai,”said Tamborinyoka.