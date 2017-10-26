Mugabe Bribes Chiefs With Top Range Cars

Staff Reporter|Government has bought 226 top class Ford Ranger vehicles for the traditional chiefs in a move openly declared as a means to make sure that the chiefs get their people to vote for ZANU PF in next year’s general elections.

Receiving the vehicles from Minister of Local Government, National Housing and Rural Development on Wednesday, Chiefs Council President Chief Senator Fortune Charumbira openly declared to the chiefs that the government bought vehicles are being given to them in order to make sure that they keep ZANU PF in power.

Chief Charumbira showered praises on the Minister Saviour Kasukuwere who was recently reinstated the rural development portfolio from former Minister Abednico Ncube calling on the chiefs to work close with him.

Kasukuwere is also the ZANU PF political Commissar whose job is to make sure that the party wins elections.

“Let us support the new minister in his endeavours. It does not help to like the President while doing things that removes Zanu-PF from power.

“If you like President Mugabe and do not wish for an inclusive Government we should interact honestly,” said Charumbira.

In his address to the chiefs ahead of their meeting with President Robert Mugabe set for Friday in Bulawayo, Minister Kasukuwere said that he was concerned with the welfare of the chiefs hence the move to buy them the top range vehicles.

“Why should we hesitate to buy vehicles for chiefs, especially those who are substantive? Today you will see a sample vehicle, but we said by the time we go to Bulawayo we should have made some progress.”

The vehicles are being purchased through Treasury, Kasukuwere admitted.

Kasukuwere said that government would not have time to play games with traditional leaders saying that even Mugabe highly valued the chiefs.

“Chiefs and the President are one,” he said, adding, “All the concerns you have are with me as your minister.

“I have arranged that you meet all the ministers at the conference so that they can address all your concerns.

“We must agree on a way forward. We must agree on a path that promotes good living among our people.

“Through the chiefs we build a good country and communities. You will have the platform to share the aspirations of your people as well as your own. We cannot have a situation where our chiefs get stranded or fail to access fuel. Why do we humiliate ourselves?”

ZANU PF is well known for being able to use the traditional leaders to win them the rural vote. Opposition parties have always complained of the moves by ZANU PF to get chiefs and other traditional leaders into partisan politics.