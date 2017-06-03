Mugabe Buries Ndlovu | LIVE UPDATE

1334: The National Anthem is now being sung to mark the end of proceedings here at the national shrine. That concludes our updates. Thank you for joining us.

1325: President Mugabe is now leading the laying of wreaths.

1246: President Mugabe has finished his address.

1244: “We say to the family whilst you mourn, wipe your tears off, he will be remembered alongside heroes that lie here. With that I want to say to NK you have played your part, go in peace, perhaps those who are at the gates of justice afterlife will recognise the good deeds you have done and reward you with whatever is in accordance with what our pastors have said. NK, we will miss you,”

1237: “Diseases do not select whether or not you have a high position, rich or poor. Illness is a visitor that afflicts anyone so everyone can be affected and we are forced to move onto the same same chartered road towards our destiny,”

1232: President Mugabe says Ndlovu was a very humble person. He says “as we move in time, we are also moving as people in age, gradually we get afflicted by ills.”

1228: President explains to the mourners how the Lancaster Agreement came to be. He says that the issue of compensating white farmers was a sticking point because the black majority could not pay for land that was violently taken from them while the British said they could only pay part of it.

1218: “The institutions back home were still colonial when we returned from the war and we had to change these..there we were, elections were held and together as Zapu and Zanu won those elections with resounding majority..I think it was 77 and Muzorewa got 3 and the Constitution as negotiated at the time gave to Africans 80 constituencies, 20 were given to the whites, they couldn’t be contested by anyone except the whites,”

1214: President Mugabe narrates how the settler regime was so ruthless that they did not care how they achieved their objectives and that included bombing refugee camps full of children.

1201: “Ndlovu is one of the leaders who led and conscientised the masses against colonialism. It was him and the likes of the late Joshua Nkomo that people ended up taking arms to fight.” People had to fight for better wages, vote and better living in general.

1200: President Mugabe says Ndlovu grew up during the era when education was difficult to attain but he made an effort to go to school. “Those who pushed, went as far as Standard Six. Then diploma and ended being teachers, builders, carpenters or welding and metal services.” Most people a who grew up during the colonial era acquired vocational skills, says President Mugabe. I also hear he was quite a provider of the needs of the family.

1153: President Mugabe says Ndlovu was a highly sociable man who made relations with everyone.

1150: “This year has been quite a sad year for our party and nation. We have gathered here four times before. Today is our fifth. And just to bury our heroes. “May I on behalf of Government, party, family and indeed on my own behalf express my deepest condolence.”

1147: President Mugabe takes to the podium and makes salutations recognising the Ndlovu family first before making mention of various senior Government officials and general members of the public here present. These include Chief Justice Luke Malaba, Miriam Chikukwa, Veterans of the liberation struggle.

1146: The Director of Ceremony invites President Mugabe to address mourners. Dr Chombo described Ndlovu as an influential man who mobilised the masses against white supremacy. “He has been a leader all his life. It is my honour to invite you to address mourners.”

1144: Police Band belts renditions of Light Machine Gun (LMG) choir which kept ZIPRA fighters sane in the bush during the liberation struggle. 1140: He has finished making his address.

1139: Vulindlela has spoken highly of the late Ndlovu who had love for the whole clan. The late Ndlovu has been described as a culturalist who embraced the diversity people’s lives.

1136: Ndlovu had 4 children but sadly two are late. He is survived by two daughters, wife Sithokozile Mthupha and 10 grand children.

1133: He says the family is very grateful for the honour bestowed on the late National Hero, Ndlovu. The people of Matabeleland South will forever be grateful for the honour. Khutshwekhaya valued the leadership of President Mugabe and was loyal to death.

Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu

1130: Family representative, Mr Vulindlela Ndlovu, is now making family remarks here at the national shrine.

1126: The man of the cloth tells mourners gathered here that death was created and is real. He encourages the Ndlovu family not to despair. Mourners have been advised to believe in the Lord and Jesus Christ for it is only him who conquered death.

President Mugabe walks with First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe.

1121: Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo invites the minister of religion to make a reading of the word.

Dr Ignatius Chombo

1110: Politburo Member Joshua Malinga is also here among mourners.

The casket is carried to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.Picture by Simiso Mlevu

1105: The Gun Carriage carrying the body of Ndlovu has arrived accompanied by President Mugabe.

1100: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Senate President Edna Madzongwe have already taken their seats in the VVIP tent. 1058: Senior Government officials have started trickling in at the National Heroes Acre for the burial of the late Matabeleland South Central Committee member, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu.

Mourners have come to pay their last respects.

1027: Body viewing has ended and mourners are now heading to the National Heroes Acre.

1008: Body viewing has commenced with President Mugabe leading.

1002: President Mugabe has arrived here. He is accompanied by First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe. Body viewing will commence soon.

Some of the Cabinet Ministers in attendance stand upon the arrival of Ndlovu’s body.

0950: Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived.

0944: The service chiefs have arrived.

0940: Foreign Affairs Minister Simbarashe Mumbengegwi has arrived.

0930: Webster Shamu and wife Constance arrive. 0927: Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi has arrived to pay his last respects to the national hero.

0925: Home Affairs Minister Dr Ignatius Chombo has arrived along with his wife.

0922: Senior Government officials have started arriving. The crowd outside the hall is growing by the minute.

0858: The Mbare Chimurenga choir is leading proceedings here and is in full song.

0853: The body of national hero, Naison Ndlovu has arrived at Stodart Hall in Mbare ahead of the body viewing rite to be led by President Mugabe.