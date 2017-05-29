Mugabe Calls For Emergency Cabinet Meeting

President Robert Mugabe who has just returned from Mexico has called for an emergency cabinet meeting. While the agenda of the meeting was not obtainable at the time of going to press, Mugabe has hurriedly summoned his ministers amidst a deepening internal crisis within Zanu Pf over his successor.

Cabinet will sit tomorrow quoting Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda, the state media reports saying.

In a statement, Ministry of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Principal Director Mr Regis Chikowore said: “The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr MJM Sibanda, wishes to advise all members of Cabinet that the next Cabinet sitting will be on Tuesday May 30, 2017 at the usual time and venue.”