Mugabe Calls For Urgent Politiburo Meeting As ZANU PF Burns

Staff Reporter | The ZANU PF Secretary for Administration Ignatius Chombo has calle all party politiburo members for an urgent special meeting to be held at the party offices on Wednesday morning.

The meeting which Chombo has described as very important is definitely set to discuss on going mass calls for the politiburo to dismiss from the party recalled Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The meeting will also consider several recommendations for dismissals of several other senior party members over their links with Mnangagwa.

The provinces and the wings have also made recommendations to the body to immediately appoint First Lady Grace Mugabe as the party’s second Secretary automatically making her President Robert Mugabe’s deputy in government.