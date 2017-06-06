Mugabe Catholic Church Censure, Over Chipanga’s Blasphemy

Staff Reporter | Concerned Zimbabweans have called on the Catholic church in Zimbabwe to censure President Robert Mugabe over blasphemous remarks made his youth leader Kudzanai Chipanga.

Chipanga has equated Mugabe to God. “Truly speaking, in heaven there is God and here on earth there is an angel called Robert Gabriel Mugabe. You are representing God here on earth,” Chipanga said as Mugabe, his wife Grace and Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa watched.

Writes political analyst Alois Matongo, “The equating of Robert Gabriel Mugabe to Angel Gabriel by Kudzai Chipanga and Mugabe’s silence over this blasphemous speech has set a situation that compels the Catholic Church to crack the whip on their member, Robert Gabriel Mugabe for gross blasphemy.”

Matongo goes further to say, “Mugabe is a well known Catholic who has regularly visited the Vatican to attend big papal masses in a very prominent chair on the high table.

That Mugabe and wife failed to condemn utterances by Chipanga when they got to the podium means they approved the words and are guilty of the the highest crime in the Catholic Church (blasphemy) and must be brought to book for it.”