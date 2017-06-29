Mugabe Shuts Schools Down Ahead Of Rally

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | Local schools have been forced to suspend all learning activities ahead of President Robert Mugabe’s rally tomorrow.

Mugabe will address a Presidential Youth Interface Rally at Mucheke Stadium. Locals school have been instructed to release their pupils for rehearsals in various activities set to be carried out at the rally to entertain Mugabe and other top Zanu PF officials.

Staff members at Mucheke High School, Dikwindi and Chikato Primary Schools told ZimEye.com lessons were suspended on Monday to accommodate events lined up ahead of Mugabe’s rally.

ZimEye.com also heard reports of state security agents who ordered school heads to provide transport to ferry Zanu PF supporters to and from the Mucheke Stadium.

“We had to cancel lessons as a result of activities lined up in preparation for President Mugabe’s rally. Some individuals from the Office of the President visited our school and ordered us to suspend lessons. Since our school is close to Mucheke Stadium the individuals said our learning activities would interfere with the President’s programme,” said a female teacher who declined to be named.

A teacher at Mucheke High School said: “Some individuals who identified themselves as security officers from the President’ s Office warned us they were monitoring our activities. I can say the learning schedule has been seriously affected. It means we have to reschedule the midyear examinations.

Thousands of party bussed from different places supporters are expected to throng Mucheke Stadium where the veteran ruler, Mugabe will address the youths tomorrow.

Party officials have boasted of an anticipated bumper crowd at the rally.