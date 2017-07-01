Mugabe Confronts Mahofa And Hungwe Over Supporting Mnangagwa

2

Terrence Mawawa | President Robert Mugabe has ordered senior Zanu PF officials in Masvingo to desist from fueling factionalism, as confronted Shuvai Mahofa and Josiah Hungwe over their support in the province for his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe told Zanu PF supporters at the Presidential Youth Interface Rally, that he was gravely concerned about the factional battles in the ruling party.
There are two warring factions in the ruling party, G-40 and Team Lacoste.
“We have received complaints about the Minister of State for Masvingom (Shuvai Ben Mahofa) and (Josaya) Hungwe. You must resolve your differences. We are assessing the situation and we will act accordingly,” said Mugabe warned the two.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Lizard kaHungwe

    Dont touch my anointed, Says the Lord

  • Tackura Mudyano

    This old man is sick with power, whats wrong by supporting a visionary leader who can make Zim a great nation-pamberi neNgwena,pfacha vasvika mudhara#myPresident is Mnangagwa not Mugabe-we hv decided in 2014 after Joice mujuru demise,wy changing the gate now-we wl make sure Lcste takes over bfore January 2018