Mugabe Confronts Mahofa And Hungwe Over Supporting Mnangagwa

Terrence Mawawa | President Robert Mugabe has ordered senior Zanu PF officials in Masvingo to desist from fueling factionalism, as confronted Shuvai Mahofa and Josiah Hungwe over their support in the province for his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mugabe told Zanu PF supporters at the Presidential Youth Interface Rally, that he was gravely concerned about the factional battles in the ruling party.

There are two warring factions in the ruling party, G-40 and Team Lacoste.

“We have received complaints about the Minister of State for Masvingom (Shuvai Ben Mahofa) and (Josaya) Hungwe. You must resolve your differences. We are assessing the situation and we will act accordingly,” said Mugabe warned the two.