MUGABE COUP PLOT? Chiwenga Negotiates To Bring Back Mnangagwa

Staff Reporter| The Defence Forces Commander, Gen Constantino Chiwenga has opened fire against the Robert Mugabe engineered purges of Lacoste and Gamatox factions. Commenting on the latest development South Africa based bussinessman Mutumwa Mawere says Chiwenga could simply be negotiating for Mnangagwa to come back.

Said Mawere, “Chiwengwa believes that before a decision could be made and executed to fire Mnangagwa, the securocrats ought to have been consulted. There is no legal and constitutional basis for Chiwengwa to be involved at all. Chiwengwa must be convinced that the liberation war exploits is some form of intellectual property.”Watch Video