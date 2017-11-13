MUGABE COUP PLOT? Chiwenga Negotiates To Bring Back Mnangagwa

Staff Reporter| The Defence Forces Commander, Gen Constantino Chiwenga has opened fire against the Robert Mugabe engineered purges of Lacoste and Gamatox factions. Commenting on the latest development South Africa based bussinessman Mutumwa Mawere says Chiwenga could simply be negotiating for Mnangagwa to come back.

Said Mawere, “Chiwengwa believes that before a decision could be made and executed to fire Mnangagwa, the securocrats ought to have been consulted. There is no legal and constitutional basis for Chiwengwa to be involved at all. Chiwengwa must be convinced that the liberation war exploits is some form of intellectual property.”Watch Video

  • The optimist

    A country cannot run by committee. It has to have one leader guiding one process. The reality is that we are all tired of the golden oldies. Corruption is there even in America. Just that we are poor in Zim so its in your face. The old guard are saying therefore that they resist new blood because it is new, period. Why can’t they be advisers and guide the new people to appreciate the gains of the struggle than to hang on to power like leeches? After all they are now old and really the best way they would serve the country is as elders or advisers.