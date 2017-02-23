Mugabe Cries Out for Donald Trump | VIDEO

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe has cried out to US president Donald Trump saying the new world leader could remove sanctions. Speaking on the occasion of his birthday, Mugabe said “we are now under sanctions imposed on us not by Donald Trump but by Obama…give him time. He might come up with better policies and even free us from the thrall of sanctions which we have suffered from for so long…” VIDEO:

