Mugabe Crushes Tsvangirai | PARLIAMENT LATEST

0

  • Now impossible to impeach Mugabe on health grounds.
  • 2018 election defeat has begun?

PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE has crushed Morgan Tsvangirai in parliament, in what strongly signals the MDC leader’s fate in the upcoming 2018 elections.

Tsvangirai crucified himself when he two years ago wrote to the august house ordering that Tendai Biti and his MPs be expelled, a development that has seen Tsvangirai’s parliamentary representation dwindle.

Mugabe has since taken over the strategic Legal Portfolio and this week Tsvangirai’s appointee to the post, Jessie Majome was shown the open door, CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

The development means it will now be difficult to impeach President Robert Mugabe via the parliamentary route as long as ZANU PF is in control, People’s Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume told ZimEye, VIDEO ABOVE.

Contacted for a comment, Morgan Tsvangirai had not responded to questions at the time of writing.

 

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleMawarire Speaks On 2018 Mugabe Challenge

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR