Mugabe Crushes Tsvangirai | PARLIAMENT LATEST

Now impossible to impeach Mugabe on health grounds.

2018 election defeat has begun?

PRESIDENT ROBERT MUGABE has crushed Morgan Tsvangirai in parliament, in what strongly signals the MDC leader’s fate in the upcoming 2018 elections.

Tsvangirai crucified himself when he two years ago wrote to the august house ordering that Tendai Biti and his MPs be expelled, a development that has seen Tsvangirai’s parliamentary representation dwindle.

Mugabe has since taken over the strategic Legal Portfolio and this week Tsvangirai's appointee to the post, Jessie Majome was shown the open door,

The development means it will now be difficult to impeach President Robert Mugabe via the parliamentary route as long as ZANU PF is in control, People’s Democratic Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume told ZimEye, VIDEO ABOVE.

Contacted for a comment, Morgan Tsvangirai had not responded to questions at the time of writing.