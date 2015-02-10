Mugabe Dead, Buried In Weeks’ Time – Another Prophet

Barely one month after one prophet claimed President Robert Mugabe is dying this year, a renowned Malawian prophet has said that Mugabe will die in less than 46 weeks’ time.

The Maravi Post newspaper reports Apostle Kenneth Eagle saying he “spoke to an angel” who spoke in clear words of Mugabe’s imminent exit from human life.

Kenneth Eagle of the Holy Tabernacle Ministries in the Lukuni township of Lilongwe, said he was just doing his job as watchman quoting Amos 3 v 7 which says “The Lord will not do a thing without revealing it to his seers”.

[ALSO READ -PROPHECY: Mugabe’s Exact Death Date, and Grace Mugabe’s Shocking Doom ]

Apostle Kenneth Eagle
Apostle Kenneth Eagle

Early January another prophet Austin Liabunya predicted Mugabe’s demise saying it was only “a matter of months” before the veteran tyrant died.

Liabunya also predicted that Hakainde Hichilema was going to be elected Zambian president in this month’s election. However Hichilema lost the poll to Edgar Lungu who has proved to be Mugabe’s ally.

But Eagle made a correct prediction with regards the Zambian elections.

On Zimbabwe, Eagle said it “is not far before the flag is pulled down for some days” adding that Mugabe will “go straight to Hell if he will not confess Jesus as his personal saviour”.

The prophet said in a vision he saw the “AU flag pulled down as a symbol of honour to their beloved leader” and the African presidents shouting “viva viva” as they trouped into Zimbabwe.

Eagle said the angel told him that “this must come to pass soon and pray that it will not happen in a festive season” before he saw “a better nation with much of economy fruitfulness”.

Eagle’s prophecy comes after Mugabe, who was recently elected the African Union chair fell as he stepped down from the podium in what many saw as an indicator that the strongman was indeed living on borrowed time.

  • Prof. Dr. Jihad Aziz

    When will this shit stop? Babylon prophesies must stop. Mugabe this Mugabe that, when will you stop making noise? With or without your prophesies Mugabe will still die, even the foolish profit.

  • Dhivhadollar

    Amen………Prophecy is received …….Saka June vanenge Vabaya ka ava….zvichireva kuti this is his last birthday

  • Truthful soldier

    Prophets of doom

  • Juju

    Rubbish you Satan’s, thief, false prophet. We are praying for our President let alone all leaders to have everlasting life. Let’s not space on these false thieves. What does Malawi benefit from Mugabe alleged death. Please keep on dreaming you are seeking publicity. Your mind is ad thick as sewage concrete. Viva VaMugabe we are praying for you always.

  • kajuso

    Towards the end there will be many fake prophets this one is part of those false and fake prophets looking for popularity why cant he predict his own death

  • obina okeke

    Are you a mouthpiece of ‘prophets’? You seem to be struggling with news sources.

  • Andrew

    mbwaa yemunhu ,false prophet

  • Meva Ogagu

    while I dont like Zanupf and Mugabe I hate prophets who bother about other people’s death. They are not different from those who pray for a 91 year to grow younger and be fifty. Instead of thanking God for “good leadership” that they have learnt from their leader. Because they learnt no leadership skills except murder and greed they dont want the leader to die. Yet death is something natural that will happen to all of us whether we evil or democratic.

  • ZVAZVIRI

    FALSE PROPHETS & SATANISTS DO YOU NOT GET TIRED OF YOUR EVIL GAMES??!! Your demonic utterances are from your father, Lucifer, the devil, the father of all lies!!
    If you had any sense of shame, you would have been embarrassed to death that your satanic predictions have, time-and-time again, failed to materialise!!

  • danga remombe

    Ko Vanhu vanotukirei muporofita waMwari kana achinge ataura. Mugabe uchafa muchida musingadi. his time is near. and we all know that when he dies Zanu Pf will be closed. hahahahaaha. that’s what is going to happen. his ancestors in Malawi are revealing it to the Malawian people. Cry out loud (COL) he is going to die.

  • pedy

    prophets of doom, this should stop indeed,,this is foolish indeed..

  • zvazviri

    Prophecy edifies,comforts and exhorts.God is Love

  • murambwi

    Iwe danga remombe uri dongi foolish l8ke that malawian prophet. Gushungo will die at the age of 110 years im the Name of Jesus

  • Hacha Ndizvo (Dr)

    When will this day be? Tell us now. Culture.

  • No father no peace

    We are all here on earth will die one by one each on his own time younger or older. are u happy if Mugabe die or what? Can you Eagle predict your parents’ death

  • No father no peace

    Eagle , if you have nothing to say take a shower and put your left finger in your anus. I think u deserve this.

  • Varoyi

    Muchaita varoyi very soon. Why enjoying death news?