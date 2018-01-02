Mugabe Dead In 2018?

Nigerian Founder and Senior Pastor of the Omega Fire Ministry Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reportedly prophesied that the former president of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe (93) will die this year.According to vanguardngr.com, the prophet was speaking during the crossover service which was held at OFM Headquarters in Auchi Edo State Nigeria where he released 50 shocking prophecies for the year 2018.

Mugabe was ousted from power through a ‘bloodless’ military intervention in November 2017.Over the years, they have been so many prophecies on Mugabe’s death and none of them came to pass.