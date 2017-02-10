‘Mugabe Death’ Prophet | LATEST

Ray Nkosi | Pastor Patrick Mugadza who recently prophesied that President Robert Mugabe would die on the 17th of October, is in court over another matter to do with wearing the national flag without permission.

Mugadza was also recently arrested and is due to appear in court over the controversial prophecy he made concerning President Mugabe’s so called death day. He was charged with undermining the authority of President Mugabe.

Mugadza is currently at the Harare Magistrates Court represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, lawyer Obey Shava in the trial in which he is alleged to have worn the national flag without seeking permission from Zimbabwean authorities. The trial is scheduled to commence in Court 5.