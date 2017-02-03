Mugabe ‘Death’ Prophet Missing | LATEST

Pastor Patrick Mugadza, who was arrested for prophesying that President Robert Mugabe would die this year on the 17th of October has failed to appear in court. Below is a statement by activist Linda Masarira.

Linda Masarira |This regime strives on frustrating activists. We waited for Pastor Patrick Mugadza at Rotten row magistrates in the morning and he was nowhere to be found until we were told that prisons has no fuel so no prisoners are coming to court. My mind rushed back to the days when I was in prison and missed nearly 6 court remand dates because there was no fuel.

With my colleagues Nasper Manyau, Mandowa Manezho, Sten Zvorwadza and Makomborero we decided to go to remand prison and enquire why they were denying Pastor Mugadza access to the courts. It is not his fault that ZPS has no fuel and the weird part is when we were at remand prison the court truck left for court with three prisoners.

At prison we were initially denied to give Pastor Mugadza food we had bought for him. They said they were only accepting bread and not sadza from outside because of the cholera and typhoid outbreak. Ironically sadza they cook outside the gate prepared by prisoners is apparently safe enough and can be bought and given to remand prisoners. At prison we were initially denied to give Pastor Mugadza food we had bought for him. They said they were only accepting bread and not sadza from outside because of the cholera and typhoid outbreak. Ironically sadza they cook outside the gate prepared by prisoners is apparently safe enough and can be bought and given to remand prisoners. We made noise demanding to see their health licence as we had bought sadza at Montague Spar with a food health licence. The Officer In Charge then requested for the receipt and allowed for the food to go through. Now the court truck is here at rotten row magistrates court and Mugadza is not there? Is this the states way of frustrating activists? We shall respond don’t push us to the limits. #freepastormugadza

