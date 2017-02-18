Mugabe ‘Death Prophet’ To Spend More Time In Jail

INCARCERATED Kariba-based Remnant Church Pastor Patrick Philip Mugadza, who is alleged to have committed a criminal offence by saying that President Robert Mugabe would die on October 17 this year, was yesterday further remanded in custody to next Monday.

The pastor did not physically appear in court after presiding magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro, who was recently transferred to Bindura, failed to bring the suspect’s court file from the Mashonaland Central town.

Mugadza was represented by lawyers from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Jeremiah Bhamu and Gift Mtisi.

Allegations against Mugadza emanated from a “prophecy” which he revealed during an interview with a local online publication where he caused the publication of a story which said God had told him Mugabe would die on October 17 this year.

Meanwhile, the trial of Patson Dzamara and his four alleged accomplices, who are being charged with disorderly conduct, also failed to kick off as presiding magistrate Gamuchirai Siwardi did not report for duty. – Newsday