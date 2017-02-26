Mugabe Declares No Islam In New Curriculum

0

PRESIDENT ROBERT Mugabe has taken the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Lazarus Dokora to task on introducing Islam into the country’s education system.

Responding to a question on the controversies surrounding the new curriculum being implemented by the Government during his birthday interview with ZBC-TV last Tuesday night, Mugabe said Dr Dokora had said to him nothing of that sort was going to be introduced.

He added that Dr Dokora had revealed that he is a Catholic.

“Akaramba yekuti anonzi Ayatollah, akati no, beard yangu iyi ndakangobvira nayo kudhara. I cannot shave it off. Vamwe vachiti ah zvinonzi when you went to Iran ndokwawakabva wava Muslim, akati no I am not Muslim at all. I remain a Catholic.

“Ah isu tanga tanzwa kuti watova muMuslim. Saka ava kutounza chiMuslim kuti anoda some Muslim prayer, akati no he is not introducing anything like that,” Mugabe said.

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR