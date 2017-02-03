Mugabe Ditched By Chief

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu | Prominent Traditional leader, Chief Mutekedza has been threatened by state security agents for inviting Zim PF members to a meeting he chaired.

Chief Mtekedza also invited Zim PF supporters to his Zunde Ramambo project.

The move did not augur well with members of the dreaded Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) who warned him to desist from associating with Mujuru’s party. Zanu PF is panicking after it emerged traditional leaders are deserting the ruling party to work with Mujuru’s party.

Despite factional battles rocking Zim PF the party has gained ground in many rural constituencies. Sources told ZimEye.com Zanu PF Provincial Chair for Mash East,Bernard Makokove assigned CIO operatives to investigate Chief Mtekedza. Chikomba Central MP Felix Mhona also warned the Chief to distance himself from Zim PF programmes. A defiant Chief Mtekedza said he would continue to work with all villagers in his area regardless of their political affiliation.

“I am a traditional leader and I have to work with all people despite their political differences.I cannot stop the villagers from participating in the Zunde Ramambo Project,” said Chief Mtekedza.

He added:”I am very bitter and I want Mhona to apologise to me.I am not of afraid of some individuals who are threatening me.I will not stop people from doing voluntary work because of political affiliation.” Traditional leaders have played a leading role in campaigning for Zanu PF and Mugabe.