MUGABE DROPS MNANGAGWA: Gives Sekeramayi Presidential Vote of T

President Robert Mugabe on Friday dropped his previously preferred successor, Emmerson Mnangagwa and appeared to opt for Defence Minister Sydney Sekeramayi.

The usually quiet and humble Sekeramayi, was handed the Presidential vote of thanks much to the amazement of many at the Marondera Youth Rally.

Mugabe could have given the biggest hint yet of his preferred successor after his first campaign event on Friday and a presentation by Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo, a day earlier where he put forward Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi as one of the most qualified people to take over from the 93-year-old ruler.Mugabe used a meeting organised by the Zanu PF youth league in Marondera on Friday to berate ruling party factions jostling for his post, in remarks that appeared targeted at Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s faction.

He rejected the notion among Lacoste supporters that it was now time for Karangas to rule, which would derail Sekeramayi’s ambitions. Mugabe insisted that the next leader would be chosen at congress.

At the Marondera rally, Sekeramayi was uncharacteristically given the rare opportunity to give a vote of thanks, which is usually reserved for Mugabe’s two deputies, Mnangagwa and his counterpart Phelekezela Mphoko.

Zanu PF youth chairperson Kudzanayi Chipanga also kept referring to the party’s “Look East policy”, in what insiders said meant the party’s leader will come from the east. Sekeramayi is the most senior party leader from Mashonaland East. – READ MORE