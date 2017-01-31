Mugabe Evicted From Apartment

Terrence Mawawa, Gweru |President Robert Mugabe’s ruling party Zanu PF has been kicked out of a Gweru apartment after failing to pay rentals it has emerged. Party sources revealed to ZimEye.com, at the weekend that the ruling party received an eviction notice from their Development House offices in the Midlands Capital after failing to pay rentals and service charges for the apartment.

It is understood the ruling party was kicked out of the building by the owner of the apartment after failing to settle rentals arrears amounting to $15 595.The broke ruling party is also failing to pay staff members who have gone for more than six months without salaries. Zanu PF Vice Chairperson for Midlands Province, Manoki Mpofu, revealed during the party’s Provincial Coordinating meeting at the weekend the party would vacate the premises following the eviction notice.

“I want to inform you that we have been evicted from our party offices,”said Mpofu. However, party members vowed to resist the move.

“We will not vacate the offices and we want to see who has the guts to evict us ,”said a party official. Zanu PF Provincial Treasurer, John Holder conceded the party was grappling with mounting bills and financial challenges.

“The party owes PTC $17 814 and we are also struggling to pay our staff members.We owe the owner of the building $15 595 in rental arrears,”said Holder.