Mugabe Fails To Assassinate Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter| Exiled former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, said President Robert Mugabe, attempted to assassinate him soon after firing him.

Mnangagwa was fired from government by President Mugabe on Monday this week.

He fled to South Africa through Mozambique where he is now in exile.

On Wednesday the former Vice President spoke about his dismissal and said that his life had been under threat since his dismissal.

“I would like my fellow citizens to know that I am now out of the country, and safe. My sudden departure was caused by incessant threats on my person, life and family by those who have attempted before through various forms of elimination including poisoning,” said Mnangagwa.