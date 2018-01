The claim at #AU by #EDamin that the so called transition was peaceful received zero applause. Evidence is emerging that the Junta staged a #BloodyCoup. Only the lie that Pres #Mugabe is “safe & secure” was applauded. It’s a lie because the #family is being harassed & humiliated! pic.twitter.com/KojbHS7Rju

— Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) January 28, 2018