Mugabe Fire Mahofa And Hungwe

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo| At least 17 Zanu PF MPs here have called on President Robert Mugabe to dismiss Masvingo State Minister, Shuvai Ben Mahofa and Psychomotor Minister Joyasa Dunira Hungwe for gross incompetence.

The MPs held a caucus meeting at Flamboyant Hotel in the ancient city last week. The legislators, mainly G-40 members resolved to urge Mugabe to fire Mahofa and Hungwe, both Team Lacoste members. Mahofa angered the MPs when she told party members to vote against sitting legislators in Chiredzi District.

Party sources said perceived G-40 member, Daniel Shumba led the deliberations. Chiredzi West MP, Darlington Chiwa described Mahofa as a hopeless loser.

“At least 17 MPs held a caucus meeting at Flamboyant Hotel.The MPs made their intentions clear, they want President Mugabe to fire Mahofa and Hungwe for gross incompetence,” said a party official.

Mahofa also chaired a meeting in Rhodhene where she blasted G-40 members. “Minister Mahofa chaired a meeting in Rhodhene and she indicated that the lazy MPs were soiling the image of the party,” party sources revealed.

Despite being trounced in the recent intra party elections, the G-40 is determined to eclipse Mahofa and Hungwe seen as the chief movers in the Team Lacoste camp.The G-40 is said to be sympathetic to First Lady Grace Mugabe while Team Lacoste is believed to be behind Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.