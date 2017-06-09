Mugabe Fires Tomana | LATEST

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe has finally dismissed prosecutor General Johannes Tomana, ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal.

Mugabe fired Tomana through a government gazette published today according to Section 139 subsection 2 of the Constitution.

According to the gazette Tomana has been dismissed for inefficiency including for gross misconduct.

Tomana has been underfire from the ZANU PF structures for close to three years and his dismissal has always been imminent.

Details on the dismissal are still coming through and Mugabe’s office is set to give an official statement on the dismissal soon.