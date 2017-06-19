Mugabe Firm As Kasukuwere Wins

Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 18, 2017

Staff Reporter | Zanu PF National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere, has lived to fight another day. The powerful politician in Zanu PF ranks has survived a relentless onslaught on his political career including threats to his life, which include assassination attempts.

President Robert Mugabe troubled by the Kasukuwere matter, last April appointed a team led by Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to investigate several charges against Kasukuwere, following nationwide demonstrations for his ouster.

Mudenda’s team comprised of Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, Tsitsi Muzenda and Xavier Kazizi.

The findings of the commission were tabled at Zanu PF’s explosive politburo meeting last Wednesday. President Mugabe resisted efforts by the Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa Team Lacoste to manipulate him into abandoning Kasukuwere.

Kasukuwere tells of his ordeal at the hands of his internal enemies within Zanu PF who had written him off. They even insulted him to the extent of shoving a coffin at him, all detailed in minutes of a meeting Mudenda’s committee held in Bindura on April 26. The minutes reveal how Kasukuwere’s mother almost “died” when she was shown her son’s “coffin”.

“My name has been tarnished and in the process, a coffin was acquired, a sign that I was dead and buried,” Kasukuwere told the meeting. “The sight of that coffin traumatised my mother who nearly died. I am glad she is now recovering.”

Kasukuwere has in turn beefed up his personal security, and according to politician Kerina Mujati now wears body armour and is careful about the food he consumes at Zanu PF functions.

At the last Politburo meeting key issues that emerged from the Mudenda report which vindicate Kasukuwere include;

Evidence that there have been deadly direct attacks on his life. The committee stated that it was “difficult to establish a nexus between the allegation of the formation of parallel structures and the removal of the president”. Zanu PF structures in Mashonaland Central are in shambles, therefore compromising them as legit petitioners in Kasukuwere’s case. Party members who supported the anti-Kasukuwere march did so on the mistaken belief that it was in support of President Robert Mugabe, testimonies come from former CIO minister Nicholas Goche who also participated in the march among others.