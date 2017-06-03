Mugabe Flies Off, Chases Mujuru, Khupe In New York

President Robert Mugabe’s former deputy Joice Mujuru and opposition leader Thokozani Khupe will soon be joined by Mugabe as he touches down in New York.

Khupe and Mujuru have been attending a global women’s leadership conference, with the state media announcing Mugabe’s latest itinerary there.

Mugabe left Harare for New York this Saturday (today) evening to attend a high level conference to support sustainable development goal (SDG) number 14 which urges member states to conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

The President is accompanied by the First Lady, Dr Grace Mugabe, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi and Environment, Water and Climate Minister, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri.

He was seen of at the Harare International Airport by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Information, Media and Broadcasting Services Minister, Chris Mushohwe, Defence Minister Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, other several government ministers including Minister of State for Harare Metropolitan Province Mirriam Chikukwa and service chiefs.

The conference in New York will be co-hosted by the governments of Fiji and Sweden at the United Nations headquarters in New York, from Monday to the 9th of this month and will coincide with World Oceans Day which is on the 8th of this month.

The theme of the conference is, ‘Our Oceans Our Future: Partnering for the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goal no.14’.

The conference aims at engaging every socio-economic group in finding solutions and will also identify ways and means to support the implementation of SDG no. 14.

The conference will also build on existing successful partnerships and stimulate innovative and new concrete partnerships to advance the implementation of SDG no. 14.

It will involve stakeholders from governments, the United Nations system and inter-governmental organisations, international financial institutions, NGOs, philanthropic organisations, academic and scientific institutions and other actors to assess challenges and opportunities relating to as well as actions taken towards the implementation of goal number 14.

World leaders will also share experiences gained at national and international levels in its implementation.

They will also contribute to the follow up and review process of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

The Ocean Conference is expected to adopt a declaration in the form of a call for action to support the implementation of SDG no. 14.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa is the Acting President.- state media