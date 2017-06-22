Mugabe Foils Mnangagwa

Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere Plot to assassinate Kasukuwere – LIVE Nai-post ni ZimEye noong Linggo, Hunyo 18, 2017

President Robert Mugabe has foiled his deputy Emmerson Mnangagwa in the ongoing battle to replace him in Zanu PF. Mnangagwa had placed his hopes in the succession fight upon the demise of National Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere, which have after several weeks of pushing, materialised to nothing.

Mugabe through out the well orchestrated shenanigans meant to eventually prematurely push him out also had the last laugh when the Zanu PF supreme decision making body he controls, declared that the presidium rather will decide Kasukuwere’s fate. It is now a foregone conclusion that Mugabe has won on this one hands down.

The Mnangagwa controlled state media after its relentless attacks, reports that the Zanu-pf Presidium will make a determination on “the fate” of national political commissar Kasukuwere following yesterday’s Politburo meeting which discussed a report submitted by the ad-hoc probe committee.

Speaking after the extraordinary meeting in Harare, Zanu-pf spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo, said Kasukuwere’s matter was now in the hands of the party’s Presidium, which comprises President Mugabe and his two deputies Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko. The fourth member of the Presidium is none other than “Amai” Grace Mugabe herself.

Kasukuwere was being accused of setting parallel structures in a bid to topple President Mugabe, fanning factionalism, corruption and abuse of office. Said Khaya Moyo: “The report by the ad-hoc probe committee chaired by Jacob Mudenda on the Mashonaland Central Province petition was fully read to members of the Politburo page-by-page. There was extensive discussion of the report by members of the Politburo. The Presidium will digest the discussions and make the necessary pronouncement on the matter later.”

Mudenda led a probe team which comprised of s Khaya Moyo, Tsitsi Muzenda and Xavier Kazizi. President Mugabe deployed the team to Mashonaland Central Province after party structures submitted a petition to the party leadership seeking the ouster of Kasukuwere.

All other provinces, save for Bulawayo, have passed votes of no confidence on the embattled national commissar. The probe team found Kasukuwere guilty of the many charges raised in a petition submitted by party cadres from his home province, Mashonaland Central. The report noted that on factionalism Kasukuwere was creating shadow Members of Parliament in some constituencies with sitting legislators.

The move is widely believed to be part of Kasukuwere’s larger plot to topple President Mugabe by planting people loyal to him in key positions. Further, the team also concluded that the province had lost confidence in the leadership of s Kasukuwere, Dickson Mafios (acting provincial chairman) and Wonder Mashange (provincial secretary for administration).

It also emerged that Kasukuwere was excessively interfering with operations of the province as he was a signatory to the party’s provincial account. This is despite the fact that he is not provincial member. “It is the finding of the committee that there are two contending groups as bolstered by the creation of shadow members of Parliament against some sitting MPs and a sitting Senator may of necessity create divisions and factions in the province,” reads the report.

“It is the finding of the committee that the petition expressed loss of confidence in the leadership of the three accused persons by bringing the name of the party into disrepute, but more importantly, that the underlying reference to the parallel structures and fanning of factionalism were intended to topple the elected President and the First Secretary of Zanu-PF R.G Mugabe.”

On corruption, the report said: “The committee noted that the national political commissar S. Kasukuwere, was ostensibly the principal signatory to the provincial party account at the exclusion of the provincial secretary for finance, which is a gross abuse of authority by a national political leader.

“It is the finding of the committee that there are serious competing mining interests as exemplified in Mukaradzi and Kitsiyatota mining claims, which led to the victimisation of the Women’s League members and more pronounced against (Remegio) Matangira, whose case was referred to His Excellency, the President for intervention. The competing mining interests have spilled into the courts whereby the Women’s League formed a Women’s Mining Trust, which has approached the High Court under case number HC/1673/17 reference 12100/2016.

Matangira whose mining property has been destroyed to the tune of $600 000, has approached the Constitutional Court to claim his mining rights under case number CCZ36/16.” The committee noted the corrupt leadership of s Mafios and Mashange at provincial level. “The committee noted that the leadership of acting chairman D.I Mafios and the provincial secretary for administration W. Mashange leaves a lot to be desired in the terms of the shambolic state of administrative and financial records as well as party assets,” reads the report.

“This is revealed by the unauthorised sale of a party vehicle, unaccounted funds from the sale of party cards and data forms as well as the abuse of donated funds and building materials. Arising from the lack of prudential upkeep of provincial bank account as demonstrated in the role of the national commissar S. Kasukuwere and the abuse of office by the acting provincial chairman D.I Mafios and provincial secretary for administration W. Mashange as stated above, is indicative of dictatorial leadership by the accused.”

The committee affirmed that 11 allegations against Kasukuwere and his two accomplices were elaborated in the verbatim report as submissions by members of the Provincial Coordinating Committee during the probe in compliance with the first term of reference which states that the committee had to ensure members in attendance are legitimate members of the Mashonaland Central Provincial Coordinating Committee.