Mugabe Gets New Grandson, Bona A Mum Again

Ray Nkosi | Former President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace are now grandparents to a new bouncing baby boy.

Vocal G-40 member Kerina Mujati announced on Facebook, that Bona and Simba Chikore had a new baby boy, little brother to Simbanashe their first child.

“ Mhururu kumatenga. …mufaro wakawandira kuna Gushungo na Dr Amai. Tinopa mbiri kudenga nekuropafadza Gushungo nechimwe chizukuru. What a blessed 94th birthday. Makorokoto kuna Baba naMai Chikowore. …Bona and Simba. We share your joy and pride. We thank God Almighty. Asante Sana. I we neni tine basa. #Cd3siatermwenewazvo#” wrote Mujati.

Bons and Simba fled to Singapore after the coup.