Mugabe Gets Wheelchair | BREAKING NEWS

Shyleen Mtandwa | History was made this morning when President Robert Mugabe took a wheelchair for use.

Mugabe was handed the wheelchair as a belated birthday gift by named Cabinet ministers.

Linking the special event today, Mugabe’s wife, Grace had already prepared the nation, telling the world that her husband would rule to a 100 years from a ‘special wheelchair.’ This comes hot on the heels of Mugabe appearing in public weak and struggling to walk at a function in Mauritius, SEE PICTURES (story continues below):

Mugabe was also given a brand new 9 carat watch called the Gushungo brand and a pen, also a Gushungo label.

“We are going to create a special wheelchair for President Mugabe until he rules to 100 years, because that is what we want,” Mrs Mugabe said. “That is the people’s choice. We want a leader that respects us.”

Mugabe was presented with the gifts at a special belated birthday present presentation ceremony organised by cabinet ministers at State House this Monday morning.

Addressing cabinet ministers at the presentation ceremony, President Mugabe spoke on the current protests against Zanu PF Political Commissar Savior Kasukuwere saying that taking issues to the media and public demonstrations was not the way to solve issues in the party and to discipline party members.

He was accompanied by his wife Grace.

President Mugabe thanked the ministers for putting their heads together in coming up with the idea of the gift saying the move is a manifestation of the team spirit which should always prevail at all times in the delivery of services to the nation.

He said members of cabinet should always pull together and help each other in delivering the ZIM ASSET programme.

Also present at the ceremony was the Minister of Policy Coordination and Promotion of Socio-Economic Ventures in the President’s Office Simon Khaya Moyo who has been away on sick leave.

The event was coordinated and organised by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira.