Mugabe Getting Better With Age or Stupid Fallacy? | OPINION

Patrick Guramatunhu | It is easy to see why President Robert Mugabe, satirized as Comrade CZ, would be feeling smug as a bug right now, the coast is clear for him to rig the 2018 elections to extend his rule by another five years.

“I should admit that it was not until recently that I started understanding your sincere appreciation of the role I have played in making you a people among people,” boasted Comrade CZ in his latest contribution.

No amount of blubbering can ever change the facts on the ground, that Mugabe is an incompetent, corrupt and murderous tyrant! Under his inapt leadership the country’s once promising economy has all but collapsed sending unemployment soaring to 90% and millions now live in abject poverty, it is killing them. Life expectancy has plummeted from 68 years in 1980 to 34 years in 2004 when it was last measured.

Corruption has grown and thrived under his rule it is now a monster sucking all the economic blood out of the nation. Last year, President Mugabe himself admitted that a staggering $15 billions of diamond revenue was “swindled” and, to crown it all, a year later still no one has been arrested or one dollar of the looted money recovered. Even the wealthy nations like USA with a GPD of US$20 trillion can afford such financial haemorrhage much less a country like Zimbabwe with a mere $10 billion GPD.

To establish and retain this brutal Zanu PF one-party dictatorship, Mugabe has murdered over 30 000 of our people.

So, only God knows what exactly Comrade CZ thinks Zimbabweans should be proud of, “as people among people” when we should all hang our collective heads in shame for having allowed Mugabe drag us into this hell-hole!

“From the praises I have been receiving, it is pretty clear that I am getting better with age. This explains why the people would want me to continue leading them,” CZ continued.

The only reason Mugabe has remained in power all these years is because he rigged elections and, lucky for him and a curse to the nation, has been surrounded by some of the most corrupt, incompetent and utterly useless individuals both in the opposition camp and within his own party, Zanu PF. He has cheated and bamboozled his political opponents and challengers with ease time and time again; a fight between a lion and a mouse frozen with fright is no contest.

Mugabe has corrupted the country’s democratic institution to deny the ordinary people their basic freedoms and human rights including the right to meaningful vote and even the right to life.

MDC leaders have failed to implement the necessary democratic reforms to stop vote rigging by the Zanu PF regime during the GNU, when they had the best chance to do so. It is true that since the rigged July 2013 elections not even one reform has been implemented, contrary to all the promise by the opposition to have this done. It is no wonder then that Comrade Mugabe is very confident he will rig the 2018 elections just as easily as he has rigged the 2013 elections. He has fooled this nation so many times in the past, he is cocksure he will fool the nation again.

It was one of United States of America’s greats, President Abraham Lincoln who said “You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time.”

After 37 years of deception and treasonous betrayal and with your ego ballooning out of all proportion; Mugabe must be thinking he is superhuman, he is the only mortal to ever achieve the feat of fooling all the people all the times! This is going to be a bridge too far even for a seasoned tyrant like you, Comrade CZ!

The people’s demand for free, fair and credible elections is growing by the day fuelled by the country’s worsening economic meltdown. They are finally realising the sheer futility of allowing themselves to take part in the country’s flawed election process in which the result is predetermined long before the first ballot is cast. The people are sick and tired of being taken for fools!

So, CZ cum Mugabe, you are not “getting better with age” because not even you can fool everyone all the time; the 2018 elections are going to be free and fair and you will meet your Waterloo then.