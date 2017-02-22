MUGABE GO: Mushohwe Attacks South-Africa’s DA Leader

The Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Dr Christopher Mushohwe has castigated the leader of South African opposition Democratic Alliance party, Mmusi Mmaimane, for calling on President Robert Mugabe to step down.

In a statement to the ZBC News, Dr Mushowe said an elementary knowledge of the genesis and growth of Apartheid in South Africa, and the subsequent trans-border expansion and entrenchment of white settler colonial interests in the rest of Southern Africa towards the close of the 19th century, will help the SADC region understand and situate an emerging, trans-border opposition narrative vainly agitating for a post liberation era in Southern Africa.- State Media

