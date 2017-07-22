Mugabe Goes Suicidal Inward | THE FULL DETAILS

Staff Reporter | President Robert Mugabe’s speech yesterday has drawn the public ire after it emerged that he has gone suicidal inward -calling for sporadic public violence by his party militants on his own supporters.

Mugabe has for years since 1983 authorised party members to use violence on members of the public who do not agree with him. Several recent videos have Mugabe declaring that party members must engage in violence on those deemed not politically loyal. But yesterday the ZANU PF leader took to a suicidal inward, announcing that youth league members must beat up anyone suspected of causing political violence in the name of ZANU PF.

Mugabe said this while addressing about 20 000 of his party supporters who gathered at Somhlolo Grounds in Lupane Matabeleland North province.

Mugabe was responding to reports of a group of some ZANU PF youth members who have been driving around in yellow vehicles with his portraits and those of First Lady Grace Mugabe beating up suspected members of the opposition party.

Mugabe urged the other ZANU PF members to thoroughly beat up any of these people if they find them involved in the violence acts.

A similar group of people was recently spotted setting alight business premises belonging to opposition MDCT Vice President Elton Mudzuri in Harare.

The same group was fingered by eyewitnesses to have attacked a home of an MDCT councillor in the capital after being also linked to burning an MDCT youth league vehicle in Kuwadzana.

Home Affairs Minister Ignatious Chombo has however repeatedly denied any links of violence to members of the ZANU PF youth league instead opting to accuse the MDCT of burning down their own properties to tarnish the name of ZANU PF.

Closing of the rally, the ZANU PF National Youth Secretary Kudzai Chipanga immediately ordered the youth members driving the said yellow cars that were in the visit of the rally to remove the ZANU PF and Mugabe posters from the cars.

Unconfirmed reports from the venue indicate that the vehicles were damaged by other members of the youth league who performed instant mob justice stripping the vehicles of the posters.

The two vehicles a Hammer 3 and a VW Minibus were allegedly packed behind the VIP tent at the venue.

Social media recently circulated a video recording of an incident where the ZANU PF youth in the Hammer H3 were beating up a person in an opposition MDCT t-shirt and forcing him to put on a ZANU PF t shirt.