Mugabe going to the Heroes Acre

Shylene Mtandwa| After missing presiding over the burial of the late Masvingo Minister, Shuvai Mahofa on Sunday, President Robert Mugabe is set to head to the Heroes Acre anytime this week following the death of ZANU PF politburo member George Peter Rutanhire who has been declared a national hero.

Rutanhire succumbed to renal failure at Karanda Hospital in Mt Darwin on Saturday.

ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal that the ZANU PF politburo met and agreed to confer Rutanhire the National Hero status on Monday evening.

Burial arrangements will be announced after consultations with the family which is yet to be advised of the Hero status as at the time of this article.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association provincial leadership submitted a national hero status for the veteran of the Second Chimurenga to the ZANU PF Secretary for Administration, Ignatius Chombo on Sunday, the submission has been honoured.

Born Jackson Musanhu, Rutanhire joined the Second Chimurenga in the early 1970s after encountering Zanla fighters at St Albert’s Mission where he was a catechist.

He and his wife left for Mapapai Base, Mozambique, in 1972 after having been sold out to Rhodesian operatives.

Rutanhire went for military training in Tanzania later that year, becoming one of the foremost protagonists of the armed struggle.

He was among the signatories to the famous Mgagao Declaration, which unequivocally pronounced President Mugabe leader of Zanu.

After Independence, Rutanhire held several posts in Government and Zanu-PF, and was elevated to the Politburo in 2010, a position he held until the time of his death.