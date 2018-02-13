Mugabe Gone Excitement Dying, Mnangagwa’s Prosperity Not Quick Enough

Wilbert Mukori | “The coup excitement is dying as Mugabe backed party arises. The much heralded economic prosperity expected to have come with the coup is not coming quick enough. All we hear about it is ’give ED a chance’ Zimbabweans are used to giving their lying leaders a chance only to be disillusioned whilst the leaders and their families, and closest and nosiest allies get wealthy. Many politicians, especially young ones cannot account for their sudden wealth in the midst of our suffering. This therefore makes us frown when asked to give ED a chance,” wrote Ndaba Nduku in Zimeye opinion.

You are 100% right there! It is not a matter of the much-heralded economic recovery not “coming quick enough”, it is not coming.

Whilst the world readily turned a blind eye to the November 2017 coup because they all wanted to see the back of the Zimbabwe dictator Mugabe. What the world was aware of however was to distinct possibility of removing one dictator only to replace him with another and that is why they have been quick off the mark in reminding President Mnangagwa of the urgent need to restore Zimbabwe to rule of law a.s.a.p. One sure way to assure the world, especially the savvy foreign investors, Zimbabwe is now a law-abiding nation is by holding free, fair and credible elections.

President Mnangagwa has promised free and fair elections by day and continued scheming to rig the vote at night. It is clear that the elections will not be free and fair. Zimbabwe will not be getting any of the much-needed foreign investment and assistance; no one wants to do business in a lawless nation ruled by thugs!

The British have been pushing hard to restore normal relations with Zimbabwe, the EU is telling them to wait.

By the time Zimbabwe hold the elections, in another four or five months, the country should have laid the foundation stones of a handful of projects with many more in the pipeline; if the world heeded President Mnangagwa’s “Zimbabwe is open for business” call. Mark my word; there will be no foundation stones and no new projects in the pipe line.

“The Opposition can win by uniting and forcefully reminding the electorate that Mnangagwa is Zanu and that there is nothing bad about Mugabe that cannot be tied to Mnangagwa. …The Opposition must point at the Mnanagagwa cabinet is effectively from Mugabe people, with a few more violent men like military mafia Rugeje, and also point out that it is a military Command cabinet,” Nduku concluded.

I beg to differ; as long as Zanu PF retains all the carte blanche powers to rig the vote, the party will win. We need to implement the democratic reforms to stop Zanu PF rigging the elections.

What you must remember here is that if the opposition contest the flawed elections then they must not complain about the vote rigging, violence, etc. afterwards because they knew and had been warned about these things and they would not listen. Are you sure reminding the rural voters of “violent men like military mafia Rugeje” will have them voting for the opposition and not Zanu PF?

Opposition leaders like Nelson Chamisa have been wittering about “stringent measures” to stop Zanu PF rigging the vote. They have all been coy when asked what these measures are because they know they are lying. People must ask themselves why MDC failed to use any of these measures to stop Zanu PF rigging the July 2013 elections.

The only measures that are guaranteed to stop Zanu PF rigging elections are implementing the raft of democratic reforms agreed at the start of the 2008 to 2013 GNU. MDC leaders like Morgan Tsvangirai, Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, etc. do not want to talk about the reforms because they have never admitted to selling-out and failing to implement even one reform in five years.

What the people of Zimbabwe must know and understand is that ever since MDC leaders failed to implement the reforms during the GNU, they have effectively abandoned the national agenda of bringing about the democratic changes necessary for free, fair and credible elections. MDC leaders accept Zanu PF’s undemocratic powers to rig elections as fait accompli, what they care about now is winning as many gravy train seats they know Zanu PF gives away as bait to the opposition.

“The worst aspect for me about the failure to agree a coalition was that both MDCs couldn’t now do the obvious – withdraw from the elections,” admitted Senator David Coltart, MDC Minister of Education in the GNU, in his recent book.

“The electoral process was so flawed, so illegal, that the only logical step was to withdraw, which would compel SADC to hold Zanu PF to account. But such was the distrust between the MDC-T and MDC-N that neither could withdraw for fear that the other would remain in the elections, winning seats and giving the process credibility.”

The Senator was commenting on the 2013 elections. What is interesting to note here is that the three main MDC factions have since come together to form the MDC Alliance and yet they are all as keen as mustard to contest this year’s elections regardless of the fact that not even one reform has been implemented. They are all after the bait seats and they do not care that the elections are flawed, illegal and will be marred by violence.

“I have absolutely no doubt in my mind that this is going to be a violent election,” Tendai Biti told a panel discussion audience last week.

“There is nothing that will stop the tanks from moving again no matter who has been elected in July 2018. So, it is critical that we find an answer to making sure that the barracks remain sealed off from interfering with the process because that’s the elephant in the living room.”

For the 1001 th time, this month alone, the only sure way to stop the military interfering in the elections; making sure the public media gives equal coverage of all contesting parties, so the voters have an informed choice; ZEC deliver free and fair elections; etc., etc. is by implementing the democratic reforms. SADC leaders instructed Biti and his MDC friends not to contest the 2013 elections without first implementing the reforms.

There is not one Zimbabwe opposition politician out there who does not know that contesting the country’s flawed and illegal elections is insane. They only reason they will continue to contest is greed, they are after the bait seats Zanu PF gives away to entice the opposition to take part. Of course, people like Biti will never admit they have sold-out of free and fair elections much less admit they are blinded to reason by greed.

What people like you, Ndaba Nduku, assuming you are genuinely interested in seeing the country hold free elections, must stop giving the opposition lie wings that we do not need to implement the reforms; it is possible to win rigged elections! After 38 years of rigged elections, we must do the only sane thing – stop messing around and implement all the reforms BEFORE election.