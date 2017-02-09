Mugabe Graveyard Meeting

President Robert Mugabe has set out to hold a meeting for his birthday on top of the sacred graveyard resting place of his victims. In what will become the test of morals against morals, Mugabe has rubbished concerns about his being insensitive by celebrating his birthday party on top of the mass grave area of the Matopo.

The government media reveals that Mugabe has put his signature to the 21st February Movement celebrations that will be held on the 25th of February at Rhodes Preparatory School in Matopo district, Matabeleland South province.

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzai Chipanga told journalists at a media conference at the party headquarters that preparations for the big day are at an advanced stage.

Chipanga says the youth league is in final consultations with the relevant ministries to declare President Mugabe’s birthday a public holiday and the renaming of Harare International Airport after Mugabe.

The build up to the big day will see a national fundraising dinner being held on the 17th of February in Harare while national clean-up campaign will be held on the 22nd of February in all 10 provinces.

More than 10 000 youths are expected to attend the historic celebrations to mark President Mugabe’s 93rdbirthday.

The 21st February Movement is in honour of President Robert Mugabe and has a vision to mould Zimbabwean youths to emulate his visionary leadership and nationalist values. – State Media