Mugabe Graveyard Meeting

1

President Robert Mugabe has set out to hold a meeting for his birthday on top of the sacred graveyard resting place of his victims. In what will become the test of morals against morals, Mugabe has rubbished concerns about his being insensitive by celebrating his birthday party on top of the mass grave area of the Matopo.

The government media reveals that Mugabe has put his signature to the 21st February Movement celebrations that will be held on the 25th of February at Rhodes Preparatory School in Matopo district, Matabeleland South province.

Zanu PF Secretary for Youth Affairs Kudzai Chipanga told journalists at a media conference at the party headquarters that preparations for the big day are at an advanced stage.

Chipanga says the youth league is in final consultations with the relevant ministries to declare President Mugabe’s birthday a public holiday and the renaming of Harare International Airport after Mugabe.

The build up to the big day will see a national fundraising dinner being held on the 17th of February in Harare while national clean-up campaign will be held on the 22nd of February in all 10 provinces.

More than 10 000 youths are expected to attend the historic celebrations to mark President Mugabe’s 93rdbirthday.

The 21st February Movement is in honour of President Robert Mugabe and has a vision to mould Zimbabwean youths to emulate his visionary leadership and nationalist values. – State Media

To receive news updates daily, enter your email address

Enter your email address:

- INSTANT NEWS UPDATES -

Breaking News delivered to your mailbox

Got a story? Contact ZimEye on Whatsapp today, no. +447426863301

investigative-articles-exclusiveEXCLUSIVE
Previous articleSoul Jah Love Amputated? | INVESTIGATION

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Mthwakazi Restoration Agenda

    HRM King Mzilikazi II writes to the Chair of Inkundla yamaKhumalo, Rev. Bruce Khumalo
    HRM King Mzilikazi II writes to the Chair of Inkundla yamaKhumalo, Rev. Bruce Khumalo
    Published: 28 January 2017 | by HRM King Mzilikazi II, Stanley Raphael Khumalo

    27th January, 2017

    Rev. Bruce Khumalo

    The Chairman,

    Inkundla yamaKhumalo

    Bulawayo.

    Mntungwa!

    Re: FOR YOUR UPDATE

    I hope I find you well. This is in keeping with the undertaking that I made to the family (Khumalo) in a family meeting on 30th April 2016, that as often as is possible I will keep you updated. I have enclosed some documents and correspondences for that purpose, as well as for your information and attention.

    Once again I want you to understand that this is a Very Holy Assignment. God is the Creator and Father of All creation and the Father of all spirits. He is in charge of everything that I am doing and it will not fail because it is His. This is not about me. lt is all about Jesus, the One Who owns the Matebele people and also died for their freedom. I am just a servant.

    I am aware of the very selfish determination from a few of us to clandestinely block this noble work. On September 03, 2016; a week before UMgubho eMhlahlandlela, you will remember that as Khumalos we were invited to a family meeting, e Art Gallery ko Bulawayo. Umhlangano lowo wabizwa ngesiphangiphangi by Ayanda Khumalo as a family meeting. To our surprise we were addressed by a Mr Silonda, giving us a report from an unspecified Khumalo delegation that he said had just returned from Swaziland and KZN kuzanusi lasezinyangeni ukuyadinga ithole. The Khumalos present atg the meeting utterly rejected the report because no meeting had sent anyone on such an errand, “what the terms of reference were and who decided the composition of this delegation?” These were some of the unanswered questions raised and no one even wanted to know the name of that “thole”. Even the members of the Research Committee rubbished the report as unauthentic and a rigging process.

    We all know that the report given emgubheni about “ithole selitholakele” was not the truth but a compromise just to present something to the “people” in order to cover the shame. I want you to know that after the meeting, the outspoken “Khumalo spokesman”, Phillip Khumalo literally pulled me aside and whispered to me that the whole reason behind the report, lendaba yezinyanga zeSwaziland was “me” and that there are some Khumalos who are desperate to block the work that I am doing because they have vested personal interests of a financial nature in this Kingship thing. He even mentioned the names of the sponsors of this evil work. Phillip admitted and confirmed to me that no one had any clue as to what to do until my ascendancy. He, encouraged me not to lose heart, “ngoba ivele ibonakala ngamanxeba mnawami”. After that he sought to see my wife. He then accompanied me to my car and repeated the same loving brotherly words of encouragement to my wife in my hearing. I know that he still remembers all this.

    I have neither doubt nor fear of any kind about the outcome of what I am doing and indeed the outcome of Mthwakazi. I am ready for anything. However I want to appeal to my brethren once again through you Mntungwa as a respectable elder. If anyone cannot believe the Almighty God and His purpose for this nation (UMthwakazi) as represented by me, at least have a heart for the suffering people of Mthwakazi of whom I am also a part.

    I love you all.

    God bless you.

    HRM King Mzilikazi II

    (Stanley Raphael Khumalo)

    cc: Ayanda Khumalo (secretary Inkundla yamaKhumalo)

    cc: Traditional Associations (Abamasiko)

    cc: UMhlahlo wesizwe sika Mthwakazi

    cc: Mthwakazi kaMzilikazi Cultural Association

    cc: Research Committee Chairmen; Mr Donald Khumalo and Bishop Ndumiso Khumalo.

    The Lord is Our God

    – Source: SRK, published by umthwakazireview.com
    Tags: Inkundla yamaKhumalo, Rev Bruce Khumalo, Kingship, Swaziland, Silonda,