Mugabe Has Agreed? Has He Signed?

Staff Reporter | Speculation is rife President Robert Mugabe may at last have agreed to step down after images of him have emerged with all the service chiefs, with speculation that they are paying him their last respect.

Mugabe met the heads of security forces. This is the first time we’re seeing the participation of Air Force Commander Perence Shiri, Police commissioner Chihuri and Prisons chief Zimondi.

It is reported that the state media has been summoned to state house for the ‘big announcement.’ More to follow..

